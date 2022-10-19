GTD continues to be absent, but HDK claims row resolved

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 19, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though former Minister and JD(S) MLA G..T Deve Gowda was conspicuous by his absence on the inaugural day of the two-day workshop of the party, which began in Mysuru on Wednesday, former Chief Minister H..D. Kumaraswamy claimed that the differences between Mr. Gowda and the party have been resolved.

When asked about the absence of Mr. Gowda at the workshop on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Gowda had sought his permission to stay away from the programme. “There is no confusion in the Mysuru region. It has been resolved now”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Pancharatna Rathyatra in the Mysuru region will be conducted under the leadership of Mr. Gowda. He said a mega function will be organised under Mr. Gowda’s leadership with the aim of winning eight out of the 11 Assembly seats in Mysuru district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gowda, a JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru, had stayed away from all the party programmes for more than three years now, apparently nursing a grouse against the party leadership. He had even explored the possibility of joining the Congress and sought tickets for himselfas well as his son Harish Gowda from the party.

Mr. Gowda’s efforts to join the Congress are understood to have come a cropper after the party adopted the one family one ticket rule except for the ones who had five years of prior work in the party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Mr. Gowda had dropped hints of continuing with the JD(S) when shared the dais with Mr. Kumaraswamy at a Kempegowda Jayanti programme in Hunsur near here during August this year.

The banners and posters displayed on the roads leading to the venue of the JD(S) workshop on Wednesday sported photographs of Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda too. Sources in the party said Mr. Gowda’s consent was obtained before displaying his photographs in the publicity material.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app