GTD continues to be absent, but HDK claims row resolved

Even though former Minister and JD(S) MLA G..T Deve Gowda was conspicuous by his absence on the inaugural day of the two-day workshop of the party, which began in Mysuru on Wednesday, former Chief Minister H..D. Kumaraswamy claimed that the differences between Mr. Gowda and the party have been resolved.

When asked about the absence of Mr. Gowda at the workshop on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Gowda had sought his permission to stay away from the programme. “There is no confusion in the Mysuru region. It has been resolved now”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Pancharatna Rathyatra in the Mysuru region will be conducted under the leadership of Mr. Gowda. He said a mega function will be organised under Mr. Gowda’s leadership with the aim of winning eight out of the 11 Assembly seats in Mysuru district.

Mr. Gowda, a JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru, had stayed away from all the party programmes for more than three years now, apparently nursing a grouse against the party leadership. He had even explored the possibility of joining the Congress and sought tickets for himselfas well as his son Harish Gowda from the party.

Mr. Gowda’s efforts to join the Congress are understood to have come a cropper after the party adopted the one family one ticket rule except for the ones who had five years of prior work in the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gowda had dropped hints of continuing with the JD(S) when shared the dais with Mr. Kumaraswamy at a Kempegowda Jayanti programme in Hunsur near here during August this year.

The banners and posters displayed on the roads leading to the venue of the JD(S) workshop on Wednesday sported photographs of Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda too. Sources in the party said Mr. Gowda’s consent was obtained before displaying his photographs in the publicity material.