GTD calls for master plan for Mysuru’s development

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prepare a master plan for development of Mysuru.

Delivering the presidential address at the inauguration of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills on Thursday, Mr. Gowda said Mysuru has not made the kind of progress that Mr. Siddaramaiah had envisioned. More progress should be achieved in the field of tourism in Mysuru, he added.

He asked the Chief Minister to constitute a committee under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner or set up a committee of elders to achieve the objective of developing Mysuru during his tenure.

Just like Mysuru Maharaja’s rule is remembered for generations, the name of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has been at the helm of affairs in the State for so many years, should remain etched in the memory of people. Hence, a master plan should be prepared for the development of Mysuru so that the problems faced by the people of Mysuru with regard to shortage of water, absence of roads and underground drainage are resolved.

The responsibility of protecting the reputation of Mysuru as garden city rests with Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gowda had dismissed calls for Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation in the wake of the FIR registered against him in the alleged MUDA scam.

