G.T. Dinesh Kumar back as MUDA Commissioner

KAS officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who had served Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as its Commissioner for a brief period during January this year, resumed charge of the post on Wednesday.

About a fortnight after he took charge of the post on January 17 this year, he had to make way for D.B. Natesh, who had moved the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against his transfer as MUDA Commissioner before completing two years in the office.

Mr. Natesh handed over charge to Mr. Kumar at a brief ceremony in the MUDA office on Wednesday after completing two years in office.

Mr Kumar told reporters that he would accord priority to complete ongoing projects taken up by MUDA and take up the new programmes announced in the recently presented MUDA budget.

MUDA’s ambitious Group Housing project is, however, awaiting Government nod.

Outgoing Commissioner Mr. Natesh had been transferred to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as General Manager in January this year, but he returned to the post of MUDA after moving the KAT.

With the post of CESC General Manager already filled up, Mr. Natesh will now have to report to Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in Bengaluru for fresh posting. He said he was now ready to serve wherever the government posts him.

MUDA Secretary Venkataraju, Superintending Engineer Shankar, MUDA Town Planning member Jayasimha and others were present when Mr. Dinesh Kumar took charge on Wednesday.