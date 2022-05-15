G.T. Deve Gowda’s granddaughter passes away in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy too condoled the death.

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda’s 3-year-old granddaughter passed away at a private hospital in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Mr. Gowda’s granddaughter, who is his son G.D. Harish Gowda’s daughter, was undergoing medical treatment at the private hospital in Bengaluru and passed away late on Saturday (May 14) night.

The body of the victim was brought to Mr. Gowda’s native village Gungralchatra on the outskirts of Mysuru, where the last rites were performed on May 15. Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath were among the mourners at the funeral.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy too condoled the death.

Mr. Bommai expressed pain over the death of the girl and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. The CM also said he would pray to God to give Mr. Gowda and his family the strength to bear the loss.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the news about Mr. Gowda’s granddaughter’s death was agonising and added that he shared the family’s pain. While praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, Mr. Siddaramaiah also sought strength for Mr. Gowda and the girl’s father and mother to bear the loss.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, in his condolence message, said he was shocked and pained over the death of Mr. Gowda’s granddaughter. He also prayed for the soul of the little girl to rest in peace and strength for Mr Gowda and the girl’s parents to bear the loss.