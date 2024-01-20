ADVERTISEMENT

G.T. Deve Gowda to build Ram temple from where black stone for Ram idol was extracted

January 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, said on Saturday that a temple for Sri Ram will be built at the place in Gujjegowdanapura from where the black stone was extracted for sculpting the idol at Ayodhya.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda said special prayers and ground-breaking ceremony for the temple construction will be held on January 22, to coincide with the Pranapratishtapana of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya.

He said the temple will be constructed using donations from the public. The village is in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru district, about 25 km from the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US