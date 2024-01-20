G.T. Deve Gowda to build Ram temple from where black stone for Ram idol was extracted

January 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Mysuru

G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, said on Saturday that a temple for Sri Ram will be built at the place in Gujjegowdanapura from where the black stone was extracted for sculpting the idol at Ayodhya.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda said special prayers and ground-breaking ceremony for the temple construction will be held on January 22, to coincide with the Pranapratishtapana of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya.

He said the temple will be constructed using donations from the public. The village is in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru district, about 25 km from the city.

