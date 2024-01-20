GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G.T. Deve Gowda to build Ram temple from where black stone for Ram idol was extracted

January 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

G.T. Deve Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA, said on Saturday that a temple for Sri Ram will be built at the place in Gujjegowdanapura from where the black stone was extracted for sculpting the idol at Ayodhya.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda said special prayers and ground-breaking ceremony for the temple construction will be held on January 22, to coincide with the Pranapratishtapana of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya.

He said the temple will be constructed using donations from the public. The village is in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru district, about 25 km from the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.