G.T. Deve Gowda tests COVID-19 positive

Former Minister and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda has tested positive to COVID-19.

In his tweet, the JD(S) MLA said he had undergone the swab test and the report had confirmed the infection.

The MLA said he is asymptomatic and has been taking treatment at home on the advice of doctors.

The former Minister urged those who had come in contact with him in the last seven days to go into self-quarantine and take adequate precautions.

Meanwhile, over 40 journalists, photographers and cameramen who had taken part in the meet-the-press programme of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah organised at the Mysore District Journalists’ Association premises here on July 30 gave their swabs samples for testing on Wednesday. Mr Siddaramaiah had tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday night. The test results are awaited. The association had urged the journalists to go into self-quarantine as a precaution until the test results are out.