G.T. Deve Gowda should join BJP, says MLC

MYSURU

21 January 2021 02:13 IST

Responding to queries from reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, said JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda, who has fallen out with the JD(S) leadership, should consider joining the BJP. He reminded Mr. Gowda of his previous stint with the saffron party that had not only treated him with respect, but also made him the chairperson of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) when D. Sadananda Gowda was Chief Minister.

The BJP MLC, who had earlier quit the Congress to join the JD(S) before moving to BJP, opined that it was better for Mr. Gowda to join the BJP instead of going to the Congress.

Reacting to the JD(S) leadership ignoring Mr. Gowda while giving party’s responsibilities, Mr. Vishwanath said Mr. Gowda was a strong leader in Mysuru district and had launched Kumara Parva, a campaign for re-election of Mr. Kumaraswamy as CM, from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency before the 2018 Assembly elections. Mr Gowda’s help and support was crucial for Mr. Kumaraswamy to become CM again.

Mr. Vishwanath said his political strength in Hunsur along with Mr. Gowda’s sway over the voters of the constituency were together responsible for his victory in the Assembly elections in 2018. Hence, Mr. Gowda cannot be treated lightly by the leaders of his party, the BJP MLC argued.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had lashed out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over the recent Cabinet expansion and inclusion of party MLC C.P. Yogeshwar in the Ministry, said he agreed with BJP’s Central leader Arun Singh’s argument that the party high command was not involved in the selection of candidates for Ministerial berths during the recent expansion. “It is the prerogative of the CM to constitute, reconstitute or expand his Cabinet. How will the high command know who is Vishwanath and who is Yogeshwar and how many cases he has against him”, Mr. Vishwanath said. He said the BJP high command has sought time to resolve the differences that had arisen in the party over the recent Cabinet expansion.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Yogeshwar’s reported efforts to become the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, Mr. Vishwanath sarcastically said the leadership can make him in charge of the entire State. “He will make megacities everywhere and dupe people,” Mr. Vishwanath said.