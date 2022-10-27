G.T. Deve Gowda meets H.D. Kumaraswamy, sends out message of bonhomie

The disgruntled legislator from Chamundeshwari constituency had kept away from JD(S)‘ affairs since the fall of the 14-month JD(S)-Congress coalition government in July 2019

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda greeting former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at the JD(S) office in Bengaluru on the occasion of Deepavali on October 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Days after the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Devegowda pacified the party’s disgruntled legislator from Chamundeshwari, G.T. Devegowda, the latter held a closed door discussion with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy here on Wednesday.

The visit of Devegowda to the party office — a first in over three years — brought cheer to the JD(S) as it is banking on the legislator to lead the party’s preparation for the 2023 assembly elections. While the party supremo had last week in Mysuru announced that the Chamundeshwari legislator will have the final say in party affairs in districts adjoining Mysuru, bringing the curtains down on speculations of the legislator quitting the party, sources said the discussions on Wednesday revolved around readying the party for elections.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other JD(S) leaders at the residence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The disgruntled legislator had kept away from party affairs since the fall of the 14-month JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Mr. Kumaraswamy in July 2019. He was speculated to join the Congress for a long time.

Party sources said, “Though the party has a strong presence in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district, the leadership vacuum had been hurting it. The Chamundeshwari legislator has a deep network in about 18 constituencies in the southern districts and will be a key driver for the party.”

Discussions on poll strategy

As part of its poll strategy, a mammoth rally bringing a couple of lakh party workers together is being planned in Mysuru in mid-December. The Pancharatna Yatra highlighting the JD(S)‘ promises to the people is scheduled to be launched on November 1, and is expected to touch about 150 Assembly constituencies by March.

Sources said that the yatra will boost the workers’ morale and the party is expecting to do well in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts besides the traditional bastions of Mandya and Hassan districts. “The two leaders discussed strategies to counter the BJP and Congress in its traditional stronghold.”