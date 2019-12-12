G.T. Deve Gowda calls for promotion of organic farming

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday emphasised the need for promoting organic farming.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Parisara, an organic food store at Sharadadevi Nagar, he said cultivation and consumption of organic food items is not only good for soil health, but also human health.

Cautioning people against the ill-effects of consuming food from crops cultivated using chemicals and fertilisers, Mr. Gowda said society has lately started waking up to the advantages of consuming organic food. He claimed that both his family as well as that of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have shifted to consuming only organic food items.

Recalling that organic farming had received a boost during the previous tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, he expressed hope that the present government under him would renew the State’s support for cultivation of organic crops.

The organic food store makes available a variety of millets, ragi and rice grown without using chemical fertilisers. Apart from millets, desi ghee, organic cooking oil, honey, jaggery, tea and medicine are also available at the store, according to a statement from Parisara.