G.T. Deve Gowda all praise for Modi

Higher Education Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda has attributed BJP’s victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “single-minded commitment to nationalism”.

At his presidential address at Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on Wednesday, Mr. Gowda said: “He won because he is committed to the nation and national interest. From tea seller, he has risen to be the Prime Minister owing to hard work and commitment.”

Later, he told presspersons that he appreciates people based on their work and not party affiliation. “I was in the BJP for five years, but never abused JD(S) leaders like H.D. Deve Gowda or his sons H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna. Mr. Modi has handled issues like Pulwama and the surgical strikes in an appreciable manner,” he said.

However, he was convinced that it was the personal image of the Prime Minister that brought the BJP and NDA back to power and the parties could claim no credit for it. “That’s the reason the BJP and NDA have not done well in States where there are strong regional parties. The JD(S) is planning to build the party from the grassroots. Karnataka gave a rebirth to the Congress and it is here that H.D. Deve Gowda created the JD(S). We are confident of building the parties into strong entities that can take on the BJP in future,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Gowda said there was no contradiction between his praise for Mr. Modi and his commitment towards building the JD(S) in Karnataka. He said Mr. Modi was not trying to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka.