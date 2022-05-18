GST identification numbers restored in Karnataka

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

May 18, 2022 22:41 IST

Sources in the Commercial Tax Department said that the technical glitch in GSTN had been rectified

The Commercial Tax Department in Bengaluru on Wednesday succeeded in restoring the GST Identification Number to a Bengaluru based defence components supplying company that had been waiting for over two months to retrieve the number.

Sources in the department said that the technical glitch in GSTN that had prevented restoration of the suspended GSTIN to the company even after GST and penalty had been paid, had been rectified.

On Wednesday, The Hindu had reported highlighting the plight of Girish L., Director, ADD Engineering Components India Ltd., a component supplier to defence projects such as Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Brahmos. The Commercial Tax Department had suspended the GSTIN of the company in March 2021 after he failed to pay GST due to COVID-19 related restrictions when companies were shut. Though he paid ₹20 lakh including a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh in December 2021, the technical glitch had come in the back of restoring his GSTIN. Meanwhile, Mr. Girish without GSTIN could not generate e-way bill to supply his components.