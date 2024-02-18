GST has almost addressed long-pending issue of tax avoidance, says officer

February 18, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) an important milestone in the history of India’s tax regime, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax Mahesh Patil has said that the new system has revolutionised the very tax collection system in the country.

“Taxes are an important source of revenue for the government to run the country. Unfortunately, some commercial establishments, including big corporations, attempt to evade taxes. Diminished tax collection naturally affects a country’s development. However, GST has almost addressed this long-pending issue of tax avoidance,” Mr. Patil said.

He was speaking at a GST workshop at B.V. Bhoomaraddi Degree College in Bidar on Saturday.

Another Commercial Tax officer Ashok S. spoke about registration and return filing.

Stressing on the importance of tax payment, he told students to be sincere in paying taxes to the government, whether it is income tax or commercial tax.

Another guest from Commercial Tax Department Shivakumar Swamy spoke about vigilance and e-way bill.

He said that the advent of digital technology has made tax payment easy as anybody can pay taxes from the comfort of their office or residence through online payment modes.

College principal P. Vithal Reddy presided over the event. In his remarks, he asked students to acquire knowledge about taxes and teach others about the importance of tax payment.

Vice-principal Anilkumar Anadure, faculty members Lakshmi V., Daivashala Sawale, Nagarani Palam and Vinayak Tandle were present.

Students and staff members of various graduate colleges of the district participated in the workshop and received certificates.

