GST day celebrated in Belagavi

Major General Paramdeep Singh Bajwa, Commander of JLW, Infantry School, Belagavi, speaking on the occasion of GST day in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Central GST also honoured six women achievers from various fields

Private industry and the government agencies of tax administration have played a vital role in the stellar success of GST and its seamless introduction in the country, Baswaraj Nalegave, Commissioner of Central GST, said in Belagavi on Friday.

He was speaking on the occasion of celebration of successful five years of GST administration at KLE centenary hall.

He described the introduction of Goods and Services Tax as a historical change in tax administration in the country.

He acknowledged the overall role of various representatives of Trade and industry, CA association, TRP association in support of successful implementation GST. He stated that during its journey of half a decade, GST law has evolved and mitigated several issues faced by the taxpayers through proactive steps. He assured the taxpayers that their grievances with regard to compliance of tax laws will be looked in to and will be resolved at the earliest. He also emphasised the importance of the e-invoicing which will reduce the litigation.

The commissionerate honoured six women achievers from various fields. Soniya Netalkar Bishnoi, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Netalkar Power Transmission, Deepali Gotadke, WebDreams, Hubballi Arati Bhandare, Amulya Boondh Foundation, Nagarathna Sunil Ramagouda, Founder of Ashraya Foundation – a home for adolescent HIV positive girls, hockey player Seema Anandrao Pawar and wrestler Komal Toranagallu, were also felicitated.

Major General Paramdeep Singh Bajwa, Commander of JLW, Infantry School, Belagavi, was the Chief Guest. He hailed the tax reforms and stated that the department was providing economic security to the nation and both the Army tax administrators are working for building the nation.

Vineet Agrawal, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, (Taxation), JSW, delivered the key note address. JSW is the largest tax payer in Belagavi region that includes 12 districts. Mr. Agrawal said that the introduction of GST was a landmark reform in taxation in the country. It was a challenging task as it brought about a change of mind set in the taxpayers, involved technology in the tax administration and simplified the process of tax compliance. He pointed out that the tax reform was in its infancy and certain issues were yet to be addressed.

Vivek Arvind Sahoo, Vice Chancellor, KAHER, commended the transformation of taxation regime by the implementation of GST. Rohan Javali, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce, Nitin Nimbalkar, Chairman of Chartered Accountants Association, and others spoke.

The function was organised by Central Tax, Belagavi Executive, Audit and Appeals. Taxpayers who have shown exceptional growth, progress and compliances were honoured with commendation certificates. Similarly officers of Central GST were also honoured for their exceptional service and contribution to the success of GST.