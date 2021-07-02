GST Council special session to discuss compensation issues

Every State will get vaccine as per population size, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said a special session of the GST Council will be convened soon to discuss all compensation related issues.

In response to a question on GST compensation to Karnataka, the Finance Minister said: “Every State’s compensation will be worked out.” To a query about the kind of expenditure budgeted for the compensation, Ms. Sitharaman said: “I can’t tell you off the cuff. There are amounts which are determined based on the formula which was arrived at last year and that is the basis on which the distribution will start.”

On the demand for vaccines from many States, she said every State would get allocation of vaccines as per density of population/number of vulnerable population. “The Centre supplies vaccines well in advance to the States. I assure you that everybody will be vaccinated,” the Finance Minister said.

Ms. Sitharaman visited Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation-funded 100 oxygenated bed facility at Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL), Yelahanka campus in the city. Boeing India and SELCO Foundation have jointly funded the hospital. Doctors for You (DFY) provide the staff and care, and KPCL has provided the land to set up the hospital. “It is commendable that industries and NGOs have collaborated with the government in our fight against COVID-19,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

The hospital was built in less than 20 days. Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20 beds for the High Dependency Units ward. The hospital has facilities such as triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations, and meeting rooms for medical staff.