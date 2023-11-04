HamberMenu
GSSSIETW graduation day held; 376 engineering students receive degree

November 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The graduation day of GSSSIETW was held in Mysuru on Saturday.

The graduation day of GSSSIETW was held in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The graduation day of the GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women was held on Saturday in which 376 students received their degrees from different streams of engineering.

The students belonged to the 2019-23 batch and the graduates were drawn from Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Information Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.

Mr. Shashidhar Dongre, global head, process and quality, L&T Technology Services, Mysuru, urged the fresh graduates to benchmark themselves against the best in the world and not be content comparing themselves with fellow students in a bid to excel in their fields.

He said the world comes to India for intellectual capital and recalled the nation’s journey when the previous generation had to market itself but it was not the case in the present times. If any R&D company comes to India it comes to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc and the competition was among the companies and cities in India, he added.

Mr. Dongre said no matter what profession one pursues later in life the core education received, engineering in the present context, should not be disrespected besides underlining the importance of networking. He also urged the graduates to upskill themselves constantly to remain relevant and pointed out that it was also an important component in annual appraisal in companies.

The college authorities said the campus placement was upward of 90 per cent for the present batch and students were employed in reputed companies.

Shilpa Balagopalan, leadership coach and motivational speaker from Bengaluru, Vanaja B. Pandit, secretary, GSSSIETW, M. Shivakumar, principal, and others were present.

