GSS College alumni meet in Belagavi next month

Govindram Seksaria Science (Autonomous) College will organise “Seksarians ’24 Reconnect and Rejoice”, a grand alumni reunion, on the college premises in Belagavi on December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 past students of the college from various batches in the last 50 years are expected to participate.

“The reunion is not just a celebration of this milestone but also an opportunity for former students to reconnect with old friends and relive cherished memories on campus,” college principal Arvind Halgekar said in a release.

Alumni Association president Bharat Topinkatti said that it will include events like batch-wise interactions, group photographs and cultural programmes.

Event committee chair Kuldeep Hangirgekar said that over 500 members have confirmed participation. Details can be had from Mr. Hangirgekar on Ph: 9448487988 or Anil Khandekar on Ph: 9844922496.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.