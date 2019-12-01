GSI:Road widening caused landslips in Charmadi Ghat

One of the worst-hit areas during heavy rains in August was the Charmadi Ghat stretch. The GSI team visited the spots where the landslips occurred along the road connecting Kottigehara-Charmadi, and made specific observations.

The team found that the landslips were caused due to removal of the toe support of the slope for road widening. When it rained heavily, water entered the soil, created pressure and reduced cohesive strength leading to landslips.

The team has stressed the need for support at the base of the contour line (foot of slope) to avoid similar incidents in future. It has recommend construction of a retaining wall with holes, besides minimising the slope gradient.

The ghat was closed for vehicles for three months following landslips in August this year. The district administration lifted the ban on movement of vehicles in Charmadi Ghat in October, but continued to restrict movement of heavy vehicles, with a complete ban during nights. Now, while the ban on heavy vehicles continues through the day, light vehicle movement is allowed at night.

The district administration has suggested to motorists to maintain maximum speed of 20 km on the stretch. Stopping vehicles on the stretch to take photos or selfies is banned.

National Highways division of PWD has sent a proposal for repair works at a cost ₹19 crore to make the road motorable. However, it requires ₹300 crore for permanent work.