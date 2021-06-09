GSI finds 85 places in Kodagu prone to floods, landslips

Geographical Survey of India (GSI) has identified 85 places in Kodagu district, including areas in Madikeri and Virajpet towns, as vulnerable to floods and landslips.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said necessary precautions are in place at those places following the GSI’s report. The officials had also prepared reports on places susceptible to rain emergencies based on previous years’ calamities.

The DC, while responding to Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on monsoon preparedness, gave details of the flood-prone areas and steps taken for the safety of people.

Mr. Ashok directed the DC to take steps to relocate those living in susceptible areas to safer places in view of monsoon. “Just issuing notices to the people to relocate will not serve the purpose. The administration has to persuade them to shift,” said the Minister, at a video conference on Monday with the DCs of some districts, including Kodagu, on Monsoon preparations.

Referring to last year’s landslip that took place at Talacauvery which claimed the lives of people, including the temple priest, the Minister said such instances should not recur. The people living in vulnerable areas must be shifted to relief/rescue centres which can be set up in schools or community halls, he suggested.

Ms. Somal urged the Minister to increase availability of kerosene to Kodagu since its demand goes up during monsoon. The Minister said he would speak to the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.