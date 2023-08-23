ADVERTISEMENT

  Gruhashobhe expo to conclude on August 27 in Mysuru

August 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Gruhashobhe Monsoon Shopping Festival currently underway at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru will conclude on August 27.

According to the organisers, Gruhashobhe features more than 200 stalls displaying branded electronics appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens etc among other products at the expo.

Many varieties of cashews from across the world, besides other cashew delicacies are also available at the exhibition.

A number of artisans are selling their products directly to the customers at the expo. Food stalls and kids’ play area are also available at the expo, which will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according a statement from the organisers.

