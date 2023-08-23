HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

  Gruhashobhe expo to conclude on August 27 in Mysuru

August 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Gruhashobhe Monsoon Shopping Festival currently underway at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru will conclude on August 27.

According to the organisers, Gruhashobhe features more than 200 stalls displaying branded electronics appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens etc among other products at the expo.

Many varieties of cashews from across the world, besides other cashew delicacies are also available at the exhibition.

A number of artisans are selling their products directly to the customers at the expo. Food stalls and kids’ play area are also available at the expo, which will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according a statement from the organisers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.