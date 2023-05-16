ADVERTISEMENT

  ‘Gruhashobhe’ expo to be held in Mysuru from May 19

May 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

It will also feature automobiles, interiors and furniture

The Hindu Bureau

Gruhashobhe, a trade exhibition featuring household items, will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru from May 19 to 28.

According to the exhibitors, Gruhashobhe this year will also feature automobiles, interiors and furniture, besides a mango and jackfruit mela for different periods of time during the exhibition.

While the trade exhibition, which will be inaugurated on May 19, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. till May 28, an automobile expo will be held from May 19 to 21, the interiors and furniture expo will be held from May 24 to 28. The mango and jackfruit mela will be held from May 23 to 28.

M.S. Nagachandra, Director of Simon Exhibitors, which is holding the expo, told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday that a number of electric vehicles including four-wheelers and commercial vehicles will be displayed during the automobile fair.

More than 200 stalls displaying electronic appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens and other items will be available at the fair. Separate food stalls will be put up at the expo.

The six-day-long mango and jackfruit mela will be held in association with the Horticulture Department. It will provide a platform to the farmers to sell their produce directly to the consumers, said a statement from the organisers.

