Gruha Lakshmi should reach all eligible women beneficiaries: Minister

August 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said the benefit of Gruha Lakshmi should reach all eligible women beneficiaries and also instructed the officers to ensure 100% coverage of the scheme.

He was speaking after launching the scheme in Shivamogga on Wednesday. So far, 3.6 lakh women have registered for the scheme in Shivamogga district. Over 30,000 beneficiaries have not yet registered. “The beneficiaries should prompt their neighbors, those eligible, to enroll for the scheme. Similarly, the officers should also ensure all beneficiaries get enrolled”, he said.

Further, he said the financial benefit of the scheme was the right of women. “We don’t give money from our pockets. It is your right. We are giving back the money you pay in the form of taxes. We had promised the scheme during the elections and we are fulfilling the same”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department K. Santhosh Kumar, Congress leaders H.C. Yogesh, District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh and others were present.

Beneficiaries

Leelavathi, a resident of Shivamogga town, earns her living by selling flowers. Her husband is a construction worker. She is happy to be a beneficiary of Gruha Lakshmi. “I have two daughters, studying in college. The amount under the scheme helps them for studies. They keep asking me for money to buy books. Now, I can happily get what they need”, she said.

Similarly Susheela, a resident of J.P. Nagar, works as a domestic help. Her husband works as a painter. “₹2,000 a month is a major amount. I use the money for my children’s education. Now they are in primary school,” she said.

