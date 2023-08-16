HamberMenu
Gruha Lakshmi: Shivamogga DC holds meeting

August 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has instructed officers to make arrangements for the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on October 27, the day when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the programme officially in Belagavi.

The State government has decided to launch the programme simultaneously at all gram panchayats and urban local bodies on the same day. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a woman in each family would get monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000.

There will be a live telecast of the Belagavi programme at all gram panchayats and wards of urban local bodies. The officers have to arrange for an LED screen. The public and beneficiaries of the programme should be invited to the programme. The DC told the executive officers of taluk panchayats to depute nodal officers to oversee the preparations for the programme. 

