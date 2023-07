July 21, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Bengaluru

On the first day after registrations opened up for Gruha Lakshmi, the Congress government’s third pre-poll guarantee scheme, 60,222 women applied to get the monthly direct benefit transfer (DBT) of ₹2,000.

While 15,276 women have registered through the mobile application, the rest have applied through the web application. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. As many as 1.28 crore families are set to benefit through this scheme.