Gruha Lakshmi to be launched in Mysuru on August 30

Gruha Lakshmi, one of Congress Government’s flagship guarantee schemes, will be launched on August 30 in Mysuru in the presence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar told reporters in Mysuru on Sunday that women heads of an estimated 1.10 crore families in the State will receive ₹2,000 each with the launch of Gruha Lakshmi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several members of the State Cabinet will be present on the occasion of the launch at Maharaja’s College grounds in the presence of an estimated 1.5 lakh women.

Though the scheme was earlier scheduled to be launched in Belagavi, the home district of Ms. Hebbalkar, a decision was later taken to launch the scheme in Mysuru, which is the home district of the Chief Minister.

Ms. Hebbalkar, who held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts and the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayats of the four districts, said a total of 13,81,430 families had registered for the scheme from the four districts.

She said about 80 percent of the total 1.3 crore families had already registered for the scheme.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, described Gruha Lakshmi as a “historic” scheme in women’s empowerment in the country.

