Gruha Lakshmi scheme likely to be launched from Belagavi

August 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar speaking to reporters in Udupi.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar speaking to reporters in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The government is planning to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of monthly payments to woman head of families in the State from Belagavi, the home district of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare.

It is likely to be launched on August 20 by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the CP.Ed College Grounds in Belagavi.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders are expected to attend it.

The scheme aims to provide a sustenance allowance of ₹2,000 to a woman head of an eligible family, once a month. The State government is expecting 1.28 crore women to benefit under the scheme. As on Saturday, 1,000,9,863 women have registered their names, with around 1.34 lakh registrations for the day.

“We are happy to see that within 15 days of the announcement of the scheme, over one crore women have registered their names. Once the registration process is completed, the cash outflows will be initiated,” the Minister told journalists in Udupi on Saturday.

“We are trying to invite over two lakh women from across the State to attend the launch,” Channaraj Hattiholi, MLC and younger brother of Ms. Hebbalkar, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He rubbished as rumours reports of a rift between Ms. Hebbalkar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. They are all working as a team to fulfil the promises made to the people by the State government, he said.

