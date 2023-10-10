Gruha Lakshmi scheme benefits yet to reach all registered beneficiaries in Yadgir district

October 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Yadgir

Benefits of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is meant to ensure ₹2,000 a month for the woman head of a family, have not reached all the registered beneficiaries in Yadgir district.

According to the information provided by the Department of Women and Child Development, 2.18 lakh woman head of families have registered under the scheme.

And, the department does not have any specific data about the beneficiaries who have not received the amount of ₹2,000 for the August month.

However, the available information says that a total of 12,789 beneficiaries have not received the amount due to non-linking of Aadhaar cards with their respective bank accounts and the remaining beneficiaries are facing other technical issues such as KYC updation.

“We are requesting such beneficiaries over a phone call to approach banks seeking to link their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts the numbers of which they provided while submitting their applications,“ Deputy Director of the department Veerana Gowda told The Hindu.

After these technical issues cropped up, the beneficiaries have now started approaching banks to link their Aadhaar cards with their accounts and also the authorised computer centres to comply with the issues related to KYC.

“We are not able to know how to overcome these issues. Initially, we were happy after the government announced the scheme. But I have not received any such amount since the beginning,“ Nagamma, a beneficiary who was standing in a queue in front of a bank to get her Aadhaar card linked, said.

Meanwhile, the department has submitted a bill for September with details of 79,980 beneficiaries, amounting to ₹15.90 crore, to the Treasury seeking release of the amount to beneficiaries accounts directly.