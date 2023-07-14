HamberMenu
Gruha Lakshmi: Registration will begin shortly, says Minister

July 14, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar dismissed allegations that women were unable to register for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme due to technical glitches in the server. “We are yet to start receiving applications for the scheme and there is no question of server problems,” she said.

She was responding to BJP member Hemalatha Nayak who said that women, especially in rural areas, were queuing up in distress to register for the scheme. “They are not able to register as they are being told the server is down. When will you resolve this?” Ms. Nayak said.

To this, the Minister said a mobile application for registering under the scheme would be launched shortly and direct benefit transfer (DBT) for registered beneficiaries would begin from August 17. “We have not yet started receiving applications and hence the question of the server problems does not arise,” she said.

