Gruha Lakshmi: Mysuru, two other districts ready for registration

July 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Four districts in the region are all set to start registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme – one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Eligible women in the family will get a sum of ₹2,000 a month under the scheme for which registration will commence from Thursday in Mysuru, Mandya, and Kodagu districts. The woman head of the family as mentioned in the ration card, Antyodaya card, and APL card will be the beneficiary and receive the direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

In Mandya, simultaneous registration under the scheme will be carried out in 479 centres, including Grama One, Karnataka One, and Bapuji Seva Kendra service centres, according to Deputy Commissioner Kumara.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya ahead of the launch of registration, he said if the woman or her husband is an Income Tax or GST payee, then such women will not be considered beneficiary.

In Mandya alone, 4.79 lakh women are eligible for Gruha Lakshmi. Only those women who receive the SMS alert for submitting applications are supposed to visit the service centres at the designated time. The documents required include BPL/APL/Antyodaya card details, husband’s Aadhaar number and copy of the bank passbook of the savings account linked to the Aadhaar.

Every day, around 60 women beneficiaries will get SMS alerts to process their applications, he said. While clarifying that there won’t be fee charged for registration, the enrolment is done at Gramma One, Karnataka One, and Bapuji Seva Kendras. There will be additional centres that are operated in CMC limits, town municipal council limits, and the town panchayat limits.

Mr. Kumara clarified there is no deadline for registration. If women are unable to visit the service centres at the allotted time, they can go to centres at their convenient time on other days between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to submit the application.

Nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the process at the taluk and hobli levels. Each registration centre will have a nodal officer for assistance.

Mr. Kumara said the people operating the service centres have been asked to be courteous to the beneficiaries as several women would be aged and not aware of the process.

In Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, after a meeting on Wednesday, told the officials to work efficiently for the successful implementation of the scheme. He said registration will be done at 256 Bapuji service centres, 222 Grama One centres, and 30 Karnataka One centres in the district, besides nine zonal offices of the Mysore City Corporation.

Kodagu is also prepared to launch registration from Thursday.

