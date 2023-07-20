Gruha Lakshmi: Mysuru DC visits centres to check registration process

July 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

With the launch of registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday, July 20, visited some service centres in Mysuru city to check their preparedness and registration process.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by some officers, visited the Zonal Office 6 of the Mysuru City Corporation, which is one of the centers for the registration under the scheme.

During his visit to Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat office near here, the DC told the beneficiaries not to worry about registration since there is no deadline and registration can be done any day.

Dr. Rajendra has told the officials to work efficiently for the successful implementation of the scheme. Registration for the scheme is done at 256 Bapuji service centres, 222 Grama One centres, and 30 Karnataka One centres across the district, besides nine zonal offices of the Mysore City Corporation.

Eligible women in the family will get a sum of ₹2,000 a month under the scheme for which registration has commenced in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts. The woman head of the family as mentioned in the ration card, Antyodaya card, and APL card will be considered as the beneficiary and receive the direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.