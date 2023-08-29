Gruha Lakshmi launch: Traffic restrictions announced around Maharaja’s College grounds in Mysuru

August 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City police has imposed traffic restrictions on the roads in the vicinity of Maharaja’s College grounds for the scheduled launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme on Wednesday, August 30.

An order issued by the City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said movement of vehicular traffic and parking of vehicles will be prohibited from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday on several roads around Maharaja’s College Grounds.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of a large number of women beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme expected to arrive in KSRTC buses from different districts to participate in the launch event at Maharaja’s College grounds at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and a host of Ministers are expected to attend the event. “About one lakh people are expected to gather for the event,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Restrictions

The roads on which movement of traffic and parking of vehicles have been banned include Krishnaraja Boulevard Road from Arch Gate junction near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the Law Court complex, Hunsur Road from St. Joseph’s junction to Metropole circle, the road from MUDA junction to Vishwa Manava Double Road, Rotary junction to Krishnaraja Boulevard, Ramaswamy Circle to Fire force station, Kalamandira Junction to Railway Gate etc.

However, the KSRTC vehicles bringing participants to the function at Maharaja’s college grounds, will be given an exemption on some of the roads.

Meanwhile, the police will also divert KSRTC buses entering the city from Hunsur road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The KSRTC buses entering Mysuru from Hunsur will take a left turn on the Outer Ring Road near Hinkal Flyover and enter KRS road near Royal Inn junction before passing through Akashvani circle and pass through JLB road before taking Rama Vilas Road, Banumaiah junction and pass through the wrestling arena and Hardinge circle before reaching KSRTC bus stand.

The KSRTC buses proceeding to Hunsur road from the bus stand will proceed to Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Railway station circle and take a right turn at Dasappa circle before entering KRS road and passing through V.V. Puram circle and reaching the Outer Ring Road at Royal Inn junction.

