Gruha Lakshmi is a boon against skyrocketing prices, says Minister

August 30, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Holding the BJP government at the Centre responsible for impoverishment of an overwhelming majority of people in the country, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge has said that the guarantee schemes launched by the Congress government in the State are a relief to the people who are struggling to cope with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

He was addressing a public meeting after launching Gruha Lakshmi, a scheme for paying ₹2,000 a month to every woman head of a family, at Bhimalli in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

“It is a bold step. We have today launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme which is one of the five guarantees that the Congress made during campaigning for the Assembly elections. This scheme will help women to achieve economic and social equality. It will, along with other guarantee schemes, be of great help to fight the constantly rising prices of essential commodities,” Mr. Kharge said.

Recalling the days of the Praja Dhwani Yatra that the Congress took out before the Assembly elections, Mr. Kharge said that the people of the State participated in the yatra and appealed to the Congress leaders to take steps to help the people hit hard by the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

“We interacted with the people and understood their concerns during the Praja Dhwani Yatra. People narrated how they were hit hard by the ever-rising prices of essential commodities and requested us to come up with some steps to tackle inflation. The guarantee schemes are the result of such interactions,” he said.

“Under the Shakti scheme, around 40 crore journeys, at a rate of ₹60 lakh a day, are offered free for women in the State. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, over 4.47 crore disadvantaged people have received five kilograms of rice and ₹170 for another five kilograms of rice. Under Gruha Jyothi, over 70 lakh families in the State are provided free electricity up to 200 units. Under Gruha Lakshmi, the woman head of a family, including 4.72 lakh beneficiaries in the district, will get ₹2,000 every month,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Kalaburagi district administration made arrangements to live telecast from Mysuru the launch of the scheme at 313 places in the district.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena, Police Commissioner Chetan R., Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other senior officers were present.

