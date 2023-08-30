HamberMenu
‘Gruha Lakshmi can help women save money’

August 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Women beneficiaries who gathered during the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Kumar Gandharva Hall in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Women beneficiaries who gathered during the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Kumar Gandharva Hall in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme envisaging monthly payment of ₹2,000 for women heads of families was formally launched at several places in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The monthly payment of ₹2,000 will help women heads of families save more money. It will boost rural economy, Member of Legislative Assembly (Raju) Asif Sait has said.

He advised women to save money apart from their routine savings through self-help groups, rural cooperatives or banks. He asked women to reinvest that money into micro enterprises, home industries, animal husbandry or petty trading.

He hoped that the State government will soon launch the other and final guarantee scheme for rural youth.

MLAs, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and other dignitaries launched the scheme at the Kumar Gandharva Hall.

The Deputy Commissioner gave details of the number of beneficiaries who have registered for the scheme. He asked officers to enroll poor women who have been unable to register themselves due to technical or other reasons.

