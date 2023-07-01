ADVERTISEMENT

Gruha Jyoti comes into effect from this billing cycle

July 01, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Gruha Jyothi, a guarantee scheme of the Congress government under which 200 units of free electricity will be given to households, comes into force from Saturday. The benefits of this scheme will be applicable from this month’s billing cycle, said Energy Minister K.J. George in Chikkamagaluru.

“The registration programme is going very well. From July 1, all eligible consumers can get free power. They will get their bills for this month in August,” he told reporters.

When asked about the server problems being encountered during the registration process, he said: “Initially there were teething troubles. But not so much now. Consumers can also go to electricity offices and finish their registration.” 

