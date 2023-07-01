HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gruha Jyoti comes into effect from this billing cycle

July 01, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Gruha Jyothi, a guarantee scheme of the Congress government under which 200 units of free electricity will be given to households, comes into force from Saturday. The benefits of this scheme will be applicable from this month’s billing cycle, said Energy Minister K.J. George in Chikkamagaluru.

“The registration programme is going very well. From July 1, all eligible consumers can get free power. They will get their bills for this month in August,” he told reporters.

When asked about the server problems being encountered during the registration process, he said: “Initially there were teething troubles. But not so much now. Consumers can also go to electricity offices and finish their registration.” 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.