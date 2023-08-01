August 01, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

To provide electricity at cheaper costs to all consumers across Karnataka, the Energy Department will soon come up with a policy in which the focus will be on non-conventional energy, Energy Minister K. J. George announced on August 1. The policy is expected to help in the reduction of transmission and distribution losses.

The Minister announced that the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be launched on August 5.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme will be launched on August 5 in Kalaburgi by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other ministers of Karnataka. Over 1.42 crore consumers, including 18,12,452 Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi beneficiaries, have registered under Gruha Jyothi so far, the Minister said. However, there is not much clarity about how many applicants qualify for the scheme. Eligible consumers will get their zero bills under the scheme in August for the month of July.

Although it was announced that Gruha Jyothi would be applicable from July 1, many consumers were billed by electricity supply companies (escoms) for the first few days of the month, going by their regular billing cycle.

Mr. George clarified that the amount charged for the first few days of July (up to 15 days), will be credited to the beneficiaries. “If there are arrears, the credits will be used to adjust them. If there are no arrears, then we will initiate a refund to the consumers,” he said.

When mediapersons asked if the Gruha Jyothi scheme will increase the burden on non-eligible consumers and industries, the Minister said that the department is in discussions with small-scale industries and other industries with regard to the planned policy.

“If we set up solar generation systems next to every energy sub-station, we could cover the transmission losses up to some extent. This will also help us supply power in a better manner to farmers and industries nearby. Along with solar, wind and hydro-electricity generation, nitrogen electricity generation is also becoming prominent. With these innovative methods, we want to bring down the cost of power supply,” he said.

The electricity policy will be announced after it is approved by the State Cabinet.

