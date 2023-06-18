Gruha Jyothi scheme | Citizens disappointed as Seva Sindhu registration portal goes inaccessible  

June 18, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the registration process for the much-awaited Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which eligible households will get free power up to 200 units, began on Sunday, several citizens were disappointed as the registration portal failed to open.

Many also eagerly visited Bengaluru One centres and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) offices for registration, but had to return home as the web page did not open.

While the registration for the scheme was originally scheduled to begin on June 15, it was postponed to June 18 to fortify the Seva Sindhu portal to handle the number of applications which would be received. Post 12 p.m. on Sunday, consumers went on to the Seva Sindhu portal only to realise that the page which was leading to the registration process was not opening.

“I kept all my details and documents ready to register as my monthly average in the last year had been 190 units. However, I could not access the link provided by the government in its announcements as an error message about server unavailability kept popping up. Moreover, the Seva Sindhu portal itself has a lot of lag issues and the response time is very bad,” said Sriharsha. M, a resident of Jayanagar.

A Bescom official said that the portal would be accessible to the general public only after 3 p.m. “It was decided today morning that the portal would only be accessible by the e-governance department, which means in Karnataka One and Grama One centres. For Bescom offices and general public, the portal is expected to be functional post 3 p.m.,” they said.

However, a few people who visited such centres also complained that the registration portal was not accessible there. As it is a Sunday, some centres were also shut down, citizens said.

