Gruha Jyothi registrations cross 12 lakh on Day 4

June 22, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The total number of registrations for Gruha Jyothi scheme touched 12,51,578 on Wednesday, the fourth day since registration started.

From 8,16,631 on Tuesday, the number went up by 3,60,000 by 7 p.m. “It is likely to cross 4.5 lakhs by midnight,” officials said.

“E-Governance department has given separate Login and link to electricity offices. Registration will happen in all the 2000 electricity offices from tomorrow onwards in addition to Karnataka One, Bengaluru One and Grama One centres,” they added.

The officials also announced that there was no deadline for registration of the scheme.

