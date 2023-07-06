Gruha Jyothi registrations cross 1 crore in Karnataka

July 06, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government’s ambitious Gruha Jyothi scheme reached a new milestone with the total number of consumer registrations crossing 1 crore on July 6.

Gruha Jyothi is a scheme of the Congress government in which households in Karnataka can avail 200 units of free power. A total of 1,00,20,163 consumers had registered up to Thursday July 6 across Karnataka.

In the Bescom limits, a total of 41,14,567 consumers had registered for the scheme. The number in CESC limits is 15,35,045, Gescom is 10,54,359, Hescom is 21,09,473, HRECS is 50,425, and from Mescom limits is 11,56,294.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom 41,14,567 CESC 15,35,045 Gescom 10,54,359 Hescom 21,09,473 HRECS 50,425 Mescom 11,56,294 Total 1,00,20,163

In a tweet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “More than 1 crore families of the State have successfully applied for our government’s ambitious Gruha Jyoti Yojana. Our objective is to deliver the scheme to all eligible families through minimum requirements and simple application process. Those who are covered by the scheme should apply without fail and help others to apply as well. May the light of peace arise in the lives of people who are suffering due to price hike.”

On the first day of registration, 96,305 consumers had registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT