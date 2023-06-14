Gruha Jyothi registration postponed to June 18 

June 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The launch of registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which was scheduled to begin on June 15, Thursday, has now been postponed to June 18, Sunday. It has now been postponed to fortify the Seva Sindhu portal and the app, sources said. The Energy department is expecting to receive around 5-10 lakh applications every day for the scheme.

A special custom page ( https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi ) has been set up on the Seva Sindhu portal for the beneficiaries to register. While the registration can be done on phones, laptops and computers, consumers can also go to Bangalore One, Karnataka One or Grama One centres for the same.

The consumers would have to keep their Aadhar cards and consumer account IDs (printed on the electricity bills) ready before registering for the scheme.

A total of 2.14 crore households across the State, who have used less than 200 units on an average every month in the last one year, will reap the benefit of the scheme.

While the electricity bill for the month of June has to be paid by the consumers themselves in July, the scheme will kick in from August 1 for the usage in July. The customers will either get a zero bill or a net difference bill based on their consumption.

The consumers can also dial up the 24/7 Bescom helpline 1912 or contact any other escom offices for more details.

