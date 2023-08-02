Gruha Jyothi: Modalities of power bill refund for July yet to be worked out

August 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Energy Minister K.J. George announced that Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries who have been charged for their power consumption in July, would receive a refund if they have no arrears. However, the department has not yet decided on the modalities of the same as the refund is expected to happen only after a few months.

“It is not going to happen immediately. The money will be credited to consumers after three to four months. If they have arrears, then it will be adjusted and if they do not, then they will get a refund. This is applicable only for Gruha Jyothi consumers. The specific details of the same will be announced at a later date,” Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, told The Hindu.

One among the Congress government’s pre-poll promises, Gruha Jyothi, was announced to be applicable from July 1. Going by their usual regulations, escoms had issued power bills to consumers under which some days of July were also included in the billing cycle. Hence, the Minister clarified that there will be credit adjustment, up to 14 days.

While expressing their relief about receiving a refund, citizens also said that they were confused about when and how they will be getting their refund.

“I was charged for six days in July even though I have applied for Gruha Jyothi scheme. I have no arrears as I have always been prompt with my payments. I make my bill payment through UPI platforms. I have not linked my bank account with Bescom or anything. How will my refund arrive now?” asked Mitesh S., a resident of Banashankari.

“For years now, I have been paying my electricity bills by going to Bescom office. They do not have my account details. I hope they announce a specific date for the refund so that I can go on that day and claim it instead of visiting the office multiple times,” said Krishnaveni, a senior citizen from Hebbal.