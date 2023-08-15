Gruha Jyothi launched in Kodagu; all guarantees to be implemented by December

August 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Gruha Jyothi scheme was formally launched in Kodagu on Tuesday, August 15. Inaugurating the scheme, which is one of the guarantees of the Congress government, in Madikeri, Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju said 1.30 lakh people have enrolled under the scheme, availing benefits to the tune of ₹2.90 crore.

The Minister said the government would be spending a sum of ₹60,000 crore on the guarantees and all guarantees announced by the government will be implemented by December.

Amidst the spiraling prices of essential commodities, the guarantees would be able to bring some succor to the poor people, he opined.

Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna said the guarantees would help to empower the people and added that the Shakti scheme – the guarantee of free bus rides for women – has strengthened the transport corporations. “The empty buses are now running full,” he added.

He said the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept its promises even though the Centre refused to give rice for distribution under Anna Bhagya scheme. However, the government decided to pay money equivalent to five kg of rice. The guarantees will help to economically empower the people, he added.

Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda said 1.30 lakh out of 1.68 lakh eligible beneficiaries have enrolled under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He told the officials to ensure that other eligible beneficiaries enroll under the scheme at the earliest so that they could also avail the benefits.

Describing the Congress government “pro-poor”, he expressed confidence that there won’t be any mismanagement under the free power scheme and added that the bill will be generated if the consumption crossed 200 units.

The MLA urged the Minister to put on hold the request from 30 staff of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for transfer from Kodagu.

