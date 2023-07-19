Gruha Jyothi: Consumers in confusion over implementation of scheme as bills count consumption in July

July 19, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although the State government had announced that Gruha Jyothi scheme will be applicable to all eligible consumers from July 1, the issuing of bills by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) which includes days of July also into the billing period of June, has attracted the ire of consumers. While the scheme was inaugurated on July 1, it was announced that the benefits of the same would be reflected in the bills of August.

Speaking to The Hindu a few weeks ago, Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom, had said that after delayed billing in June (for the month of May), the billing cycle in July will only consider 25 days of consumption. The consumers have now pointed out that they have not only received bills where they are charged for their consumption in July, but their bills are also higher than usual.

“My electricity consumption had not crossed 200 units ever, not even during the lockdown times when my family and I stayed home every day. But somehow in this month’s bill, my consumption is showed as 240 units suddenly. The bill amount is higher by almost 50% of my previous month’s bill. Let alone free power, they should at least not overcharge us,” said Vijeth S., who lives near Kanakapura Road.

While some have not paid their bills yet and are waiting for some clarification around the implementation of Gruha Jyothi, some others who have automated payment systems are concerned whether they will be refunded their money if they are covered under the scheme. “We have ECS payment system for our bills and under it, the payment has already been deducted for our power bill. Our billing cycle was from June 8 to July 8. Will they provide us a refund now,” asked Namratha, a resident of Malleshpalya.

Even the officials of Bescom did not have much clarity about what steps could be taken next. “We have conducted our billing as usual according to the rules given out by KERC. For now, we have submitted a proposal to the Energy Minister about our plan. We are expecting an order or a clarification shortly,” a source in Bescom said.