Gruha Jyothi: Consumers can delink old RR numbers and re-register when they shift homes

Consumers can finally delink their old RR (Revenue Registration) number and link it with the new one to avail the benefits of Gruha Jyothi even when they shift homes. The option became functional from Tuesday.

This was a long-standing demand from consumers to be able to enjoy the benefits of the scheme when they shift from one rental house to the other or to a new home.

Consumers can use the link https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/GruhaJyothi_Delink/GetAadhaarData.aspx to delink their old numbers. The Energy Department also advised consumers to clear their cache memory and try the process if they face glitches. The consumers can also visit the department’s website or call customer service for assistance.

As the delink option became operational on the one year anniversary of the formal inauguration of Gruha Jyothi scheme, Energy Minister K.J. George said that more 1.56 crore households had benefitted from the scheme. He also said that between August 2023 and June 2024, the Energy Department received a subsidy of ₹8,239 crore from the State government for the scheme

