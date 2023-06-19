Gruha Jyothi applications go up to 1,61,958 on second day of registration  

June 19, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

As more people were able to access the portal to apply for Gruha Jyothi scheme on Monday, the number of those who registered on the platform doubled to 1,61, 958 (up until 5.30 p.m) from Sunday’s total of 55,000. A total of 1,06,958 consumers registered on Monday.

While many users faced technical glitches on Sunday, and could not access the Seva Sindhu portal, the link opened in a hassle-free manner on Monday for most consumers. However, the glitches continued for some users.

“Server down since yesterday. Cannot get Aadhaar authentication. Still no change in the situation, checked at 5.27 pm,” said Koushik S. R, a Twitter user complaining to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

In turn, Bescom replied, “Due to several consumers trying to apply for Gruha Jyothi scheme, servers are down. We have already informed the concerned department to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

At most Grama One, Karnataka One, and Bangalore One centres as well as Bescom offices, consumers queued up on Monday to finish their registration process for the scheme.

Bescom reiterated that no documents were required to apply for the scheme. “The registration process is very simple, and the consumers do not have to produce any records. Providing consumers account number, Aadhar number, and phone number is enough.”

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also urged people to make use of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. “There is no need for the public to worry whether they will get Gruha Jyothi or not. Congress party will keep its promise. We will implement the plan. There is no need to rush to apply. You will not get an electricity bill from next month. But you must apply. Our energy minister has already given you all the information. Apply without fail,” he said on social media.