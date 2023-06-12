Gruha Jyothi applicable to new houses, new tenants

June 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Those who have moved into new houses or shifted to rented houses less than 12 months ago will also be eligible for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Energy Minister K.J. George announced on Monday. However, the eligible limit provided to them will be 53 units, which is the State consumption average, plus 10%.

Soon after the government announced the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free power to households of up to 200 units, this was one of the biggest confusions that arose. “For new houses and those who recently moved to rented houses, there will be no records for one year. Hence, we will give them an average of 53 units and an additional 10% units. After one year, they can submit their average consumption again,” Mr. George said.

The Minister clarified that this option to prove the consumption average again, would not be given to regular consumers, but only to those who moved into new houses recently. Although the government had not initially given out specific guidelines for new houses when the guidelines for the scheme were rolled out, following public pressure, Mr. George assured in a press conference that new guidelines for the same would be issued this week.

While some welcomed the government’s move to extend the benefits to new occupants and tenants, many others argued that 53 units is not a sufficient quantum for urban households. According to sources in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), the average domestic power consumption in Bescom region is approximately 76 units.

“If there is a family of four, then there is a 90% chance that the average consumption, especially in cities would go beyond 53 units. On an average, in my household, we consume around 80-90 units with fans and geyser. Just because we rented out a new house five months ago, now we will only be eligible for 53 units. There should have been a more inclusive calculation method,” said Rajan M., a resident of Bengaluru.