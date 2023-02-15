Growers welcome hike in minimum import price of arecanut

February 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Malnad Areca Marketing Cooperative Society (MAMCOS) in Shivamogga has welcomed the Union government’s decision to increase the minimum import price of arecanut from ₹251 to ₹.351 per kg.

MAMCOS vice-president H.S. Mahesh Hulkuli, in a press release on Wednesday, expressed delight over the increase in the price. MAMCOS and other cooperative societies had appealed to the Centre to increase the minimum import price. For the decision, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others.

Further, Mr. Mahesh said M.S.Ramaiah Institute of Technology conducted a study on arecanut and concluded that it was not carcinogenic. The report had been submitted to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who heads the State Areca Task Force.

Similarly, the Karnataka State Areca Cooperative Societies Federation has also thanked the Union government for increasing the minimum import price of arecanut. Y.S. Subrahmanya Yadagere, president of the federation, said the government’s decision would benefit the growers in the domestic market.