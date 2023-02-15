HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Growers welcome hike in minimum import price of arecanut

February 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Malnad Areca Marketing Cooperative Society (MAMCOS) in Shivamogga has welcomed the Union government’s decision to increase the minimum import price of arecanut from ₹251 to ₹.351 per kg.

MAMCOS vice-president H.S. Mahesh Hulkuli, in a press release on Wednesday, expressed delight over the increase in the price. MAMCOS and other cooperative societies had appealed to the Centre to increase the minimum import price. For the decision, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others.

Further, Mr. Mahesh said M.S.Ramaiah Institute of Technology conducted a study on arecanut and concluded that it was not carcinogenic. The report had been submitted to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who heads the State Areca Task Force.

Similarly, the Karnataka State Areca Cooperative Societies Federation has also thanked the Union government for increasing the minimum import price of arecanut. Y.S. Subrahmanya Yadagere, president of the federation, said the government’s decision would benefit the growers in the domestic market.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.